Zak Rudden has vowed to repay Callum Davidson's persistence after the St Johnstone boss finally landed the striker.

Saints missed out on Rudden last January when he joined Dundee from Partick Thistle, but the 22-year-old has now pitched up in Perth on loan.

“The conversations I’ve had with the gaffer have been really positive," said Rudden. "Knowing he took interest in me before makes me want to give that extra 20%.

“Coming straight into a training session was the best way to get started. It’s a great group of lads and they’ve made me feel welcome as soon as I stepped foot in the door.

“I’m a player who will give everything for the team, I love to get on the end of things and hopefully I’ll be able to get as many goals as I can in the next six months.”