Johnson ready for 'biggest game of the season'

Manager Lee Johnson is relishing the visit of St Mirren to Easter Road on Saturday, as Hibs looks to go just a point behind rivals Hearts in the Scottish Premiership table.

Johnson also called on Hibs fans to get behind their side in the final five league games of the season.

“It’s a huge game, I’d go as far as to say it’s the biggest game of the season, that’s how big I think it is,” Johnson said.

“Last time I looked we had 15,500 coming into Easter Road, I want more and I know there’ll be a big walk up but I want the fans to understand how big of a game this is for us.

“Although it’s maybe not the most fashionable out of the five games, it’s the biggest in my eyes.

“St Mirren have done extremely well, they’re a really organised, strong, solid counter-attacking side. They’ll come to Easter Road, they’ll play their game and they’ll play it well.

“We’ve got to get the performance right, if we get the process right in this game, we know how they play, they play it very well and they’ve been very consistent.

“They can cause you problems but we’ve got to cause them problems, we’ve got a lot of quality players, we’ve got a strong bench, we’ve got weapons which is really important to have.”