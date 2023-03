Aston Villa playmaker Philippe Coutinho is expected to be out until after the international break with a hamstring injury.

Defender Diego Carlos is back in training after a long-term Achilles injury but is building up fitness.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha could return after missing four games with a hamstring problem.

Sam Johnstone and Nathan Ferguson are both still recovering from respective calf and Achilles injuries.

