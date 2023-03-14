Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong is not concerned by Crystal Palace's worrying form in front of goal and backs the Eagles to turn it around.

Patrick Vieira's side have now gone three successive Premier League games without managing a shot on target.

Bassong told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "When you have lost the habit of winning, you don't lose your strength, you don't lose your gift.

"It's just a matter of trigger. The ability to score goals is there, now it's about finding the right formula."

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds