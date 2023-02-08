Southampton v Wolves: Pick of the stats
After winning five consecutive top-flight home games against Wolves between 1980 and 2019, Southampton have lost their past three against them at St Mary's.
Wolves have won their past four Premier League games against Saints - they've never won five in a row against an opponent in the competition.
Southampton have conceded a Premier League-high 13 goals from crosses this season, including two of the three against Brentford last time out. However, just one of Wolves' 15 league goals in 2022-23 has come from a cross, with only West Ham netting fewer.