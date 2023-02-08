Southampton v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Craig Dawson celebrates with Rayan Ait-Nouri after scoring Wolves' second goal against LiverpoolGetty Images

  • After winning five consecutive top-flight home games against Wolves between 1980 and 2019, Southampton have lost their past three against them at St Mary's.

  • Wolves have won their past four Premier League games against Saints - they've never won five in a row against an opponent in the competition.

  • Southampton have conceded a Premier League-high 13 goals from crosses this season, including two of the three against Brentford last time out. However, just one of Wolves' 15 league goals in 2022-23 has come from a cross, with only West Ham netting fewer.