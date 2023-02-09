Wilfred Ndidi is back in training and "hopefully should be fine" for the game against Spurs. Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand will also come back into the squad. However, Jonny Evans still needs assessed and Boubakary Soumare "probably won't be ready".

On new signing Tete Rodgers said he has "a great knowledge of the game" and has a great appetite to "work and run", adding that he will only improve.

In terms of his midfield options Rodgers said he always liked to have more but has "choices in there" to do the job.

On whether the earthquake in Turkey has affected Caglar Soyuncu, he said: "He’s had no close family there thankfully. But he understands the grief of back home. He’s coping the best we could hope for. He knows he has our support. From a personal level, he’s trying to do everything he can."

Asked about the revised Super League plans, he responded: "It was clear in this country what the supporters thought of it. But I don’t think it will go away. There is reform in 2024 of the Champions League and various other forms of the game. I don’t expect it to go away. We have to keep a close eye on it. Domestic football, supporters don’t deserve that to be intruded on."

When asked about the challenge of facing Tottenham, he replied: "They’re very good on the counter. They have good speed and can make the final pass. Against teams like Spurs, you have to concentrate."