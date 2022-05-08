Arsenal v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Leeds make three changes following their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City last time out, with Daniel James in for the injured Stuart Dallas.

Diego Llorente returns at centre-back in place of Pascal Struijk, while young forward Joe Gelhardt gets the nod up top as Rodrigo drops to the bench.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Gelhardt.