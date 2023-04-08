Hearts 0-2 St Mirren: What the manager said

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "We started slowly in the first 20 minutes, which wasn't like us. We sorted that out, and then I thought we controlled it. We forced them into areas where they made mistakes and hit them on the counter.

"Second half was excellent and we picked them off when we needed to.

"It's the game plan every week. We're not worried about people dominating possession in the bottom third of the pitch. they aren't going to hurt you there.

"We should have gone on to score more and Hearts didn't trouble us in the second half. Overall, a superb performance from the boys.

"We can't get complacent and I won't let them be."