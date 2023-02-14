Beale thrilled with 'outstanding' Tillman

Michael Beale has praised Malik Tillman’s “outstanding” recent form after the midfielder’s terrific display disrupted only by his controversial goal helped Rangers to a 3-2 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.

After Rangers put the ball out for Tillman to get treatment for an injury, Kevin Holt was to set to launch it back but was robbed by the American who ran through to put Rangers 2-1 up, to the fury of the Jags.

Beale instructed his players to allow Scott Tiffoney to net an equaliser unopposed before Rangers got a late winner when Connor McAvoy headed into his own net under pressure from James Sands.

"Listen, since I have been here and since the first interview I said I was excited to work with him,” said manager Beale of Tillman.

"I think he is a fantastic young player and he has been terrific for the last few weeks, absolutely outstanding.

"I am glad that we collectively made the decision we did because I didn't want to be sitting here talking about Malik Tillman in a different light. He was completely unaware.

"Malik deserves things said and written about him that are the right things because his effort his fantastic, his quality is fantastic.

"He won us a penalty. He is driving up the pitch, he is taking on a lot of information for a 20-year-old. I couldn't be happier with his contribution."