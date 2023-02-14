Robinson on Greive injury, striker shortage & being 'rubbish or brilliant'
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s trip to face Motherwell on Wednesday night.
Here are the key lines from the Buddies manager:
Alex Greive is facing a spell out injured after being forced off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup to defeat to Celtic.
The New Zealand international’s absence leaves Robinson “stretched to the limit” up front with Curtis Main and Tony Watt as his only two fit strikers.
Watt’s match fitness and game-time will now have to be “a little more rushed”.
Robinson sympathises with Steven Hammell being sacked by Motherwell: "We're all three games from being either rubbish or brilliant. It's a tough industry”.
He expects interim Fir Park boss Stuart Kettlewell will want to put his own stamp on things and warns St Mirren must be ready for that.