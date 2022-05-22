Burnley v Newcastle: confirmed team news
- Published
Burnley are unchanged from the side that started the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday
Matt Lowton, who came off the bench in that match, is suspended following his red card, while Jay Rodriguez is still absent because of a hamstring injury.
Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Cork, Roberts, McNeil, Brownhill, Barnes, Cornet.
Subs: Hennessey, McGlynn, Weghorst, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.
Newcastle make two changes from the 11 that began the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Monday as Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles come in, with Emil Krafth and Fabian Schar dropping to the bench.
Striker Chris Wood is on the bench against his former club after recovering from a hip injury, but a hamstring problem means there is no Ryan Fraser.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Schar, Krafth, Fernandez, Ritchie, Murphy, Gayle, Wood.