Burnley v Newcastle: confirmed team news

Burnley are unchanged from the side that started the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Thursday

Matt Lowton, who came off the bench in that match, is suspended following his red card, while Jay Rodriguez is still absent because of a hamstring injury.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Long, Cork, Roberts, McNeil, Brownhill, Barnes, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, McGlynn, Weghorst, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.