No regrets for Casey over Fir Park move

Defender Dan Casey has no regrets about joining Motherwell even though the manager who signed him was sacked shortly after his debut.

Casey worked with Steven Hammell for just over a week before the Scottish Cup exit to second-tier Raith Rovers last month spellend the end of the club legend's tenure.

Motherwell have since taken since points from nine under new boss Stuart Kettlewell, and Casey, 25, was asked if the early upheaval gave him doubts over his transfer from Sacramento Republic.

"Never," he said. "I don't think you can judge something so quickly. You have to work on things. Things aren't going to be perfect at the start anyway.

"I'm not saying they are perfect now but we just need to keep going, and hopefully, come the end of the season, I will look back and say it was a good move.

"It's been tough. I am very grateful to Steven for bringing me in. It's football, things happen and changes occur.

"We were all sad to see him go but Stuart is in and it's going well so far and we just need to keep working hard.

"Obviously it was a tough start, we were going through a tough phase, but we are coming out the other end and hopefully that continues for a while.

"You go through a tough spell and something clicks, so hopefully we can push on for the rest of the year."