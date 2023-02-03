February could be a pivotal month for Liverpool and, despite a challenging first half of the season, manager Jurgen Klopp says his team still have "a lot to go for".

The Reds are out of both domestic cup competitions and ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off fourth position.

After Saturday's trip to Wolves, Liverpool play a Merseyside derby against Everton and then go to third-placed Newcastle, before resuming their Champions League campaign with a last-16 tie against holders Real Madrid.

"We will fight for results and there's a lot to go for," said Klopp. "Only half the season has been played, which is crazy but it means we have the second half of the season and we can do whatever we want in a positive direction."

It's not about the next fixtures, just the next fixture and that's Wolves. It's the start of the second part of the season and we decide how positive the outcome will be."

Klopp conceded several of his players have not hit the heights of previous campaigns, but insisted this is "not unusual".

He said: "It's not a massive difference to other good players, they have dips in their development, it's just something you have to deal with.

"Of course we have seen some players haven't reached the level they reached for us consistently over the past four, five or six years, that's not unusual and it happens to other players as well.

"You have to work through it and fight through it. Self-pity is not allowed in these moments, when you think everything is going against you, the one person who can change this is yourself.

"These things can happen and will happen in the future, it's about limiting the time and getting back on track."