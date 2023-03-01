Aston Villa announce pre-tax profit

Aston Villa have reported a small profit before tax despite a drop in revenues last season.

The club has published figures detailing revenues of £178.4m, compared to £183.6m the previous season.

The drop was put down to finishing 14th in the Premier League, three places lower than in the previous campaign, resulting in a smaller share of prize money.

Taking into account spend and revenue across the board, Villa ended the year with a pre-tax profit of £0.4m.

A spend of £203.5m on player recruitment was largely offset by the funds received from the sale of Jack Grealish, who was signed by Manchester City in the 2021 summer transfer window for a then British record fee of £100m.

Elsewhere, Villa detailed a £10m payment to former owner Randy Lerner as a result of a clause that dates back to his 2016 sale of the club.

The sum was due when Villa secured three consecutive seasons in the Premier League after achieving promotion.