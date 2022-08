Giovanni van Bronckhorst may look to freshen up his Rangers side, with the second leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven to come on Wednesday.

Ben Davies missed the 2-2 first-leg draw at Ibrox with an unspecified injury, fellow defender Filip Helander remains out with a foot problem.

Midfielder Ianis Hagi has been sidelined since January after suffering cruciate ligament damage.