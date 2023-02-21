'Omeonga's harsh second yellow was a killer blow for our hopes’

Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

There used to be a chink of hope of a positive result when the Old Firm rolled into town not so long ago.

To be fair, both teams were below the peak of their powers at the time and we got great results against both sides of the Old Firm.

That phase has passed as both Rangers and Celtic have got their act together and are well ahead of the rest of Scottish football again.

Any fan of a ‘wee’ team will still dream of a draw or even dare to dream the impossible of three points.

With a cup final on the horizon would Rangers hold back or go for it? Sadly, for Livi they turned up in good form on Sturday.

That’s not to say we weren’t in the game, it was 1-0 for the majority of the match and we were doing okay against a team whose top earners probably rake in more than our squad.

It all hinged on a fateful second yellow. It was such a soft booking too. Really harsh on Stephane Omeonga and a killer blow for our hopes.

No shame in losing to either of the Old Firm, our season isn’t defined on these, but it is brilliant when you get a positive result from them.

The six-game undefeated run against Celtic will be folklore for Livi fans for a long time to come.

I’ve got no problem with the stadium having three sides of (paying) opposition fans either.

It does create a terrific atmosphere and our players thrive on it and most importantly it’s cash in the bank.

It’s funny no opposition manager complains about the pitch when they win, isn’t it?