Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United are "highly ambitious" and want to prove they can compete with the best teams in Europe, when they take on Spanish champions Atletico Madrid in the Champions League tomorrow.

After a goalless draw in Spain in the first leg the Reds are now favourites to reach the quarter-finals, and are boosted by Bruno Fernandes being available again after testing negative for Covid-19.

The Reds' only doubt is left-back Luke Shaw, who has returned to training after contracting Covid himself. He will be assessed tomorrow to see if he is fully fit.

One man Rangnick has no concerns about is Cristiano Ronaldo, after his hat-trick saw off Tottenham on Saturday.

"I'm not worried, he's always been a person who looks after himself and his body," the German said about the 37-year-old's powers of recovery.

"He just showed what kind of professional player he is and what kind of level he can still play at.

"He's still a very important player in this team, he can make the difference," Rangnick added.

Commentary of Manchester United v Atletico Madrid on BBC Radio Manchester, Tuesday, 20:00 GMT