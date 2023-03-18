Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts: Manager reaction

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "You saw us playing at a real speed and intensity. That's exciting. When we did that and we did it right, we looked a proper team. We were hard to deal with. We spoke about managing the game. They still looked a real threat after that.

"I'm really pleased for Duk. He's a real humble, good kid and he's deserving of his goals. The team look okay at the minute. At times, we look very good. We've not achieved anything yesterday."