Everton are interested in centre-back Conor Coady, and Wolves are willing to let the 29-year-old England international leave the club this summer. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, the Toffees are hoping to beat West Ham to the signing of Lille and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after submitting a £33m offer. (Times - subscription required), external

