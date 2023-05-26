The players that suffered "niggles" in the run up to the Brighton game on Wednesday are "getting better" but will be assessed in training.

City will "play the game as seriously as possible" despite already winning the title.

After that, and ahead of the FA Cup final, Guardiola will give his players a couple of days off. He hopes Brentford, like Brighton did, help the players to maintain a certain level.

On the importance of rest Guardiola added he’d not done a lot with the players due to their hard work in winning the Premier League title. He praised the backroom staff too.

With two big finals on the way, Guardiola said: "I’m a little more focused on United" but did admit he’s taken a look at Inter Milan.

How keen are his players for those two games? "They are ready. I see many details how they come in on their days off. Hours spent in recovery. How players are a little injured are concerned. When you see that you don’t have to say anything, do anything."