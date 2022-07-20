Goodwin delight at razor-sharp Dons

Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen's intensive training-ground work on sharpening their attack is paying off after they blew away Stirling Albion with a five-goal first-half blitz.

The Dons made it three League Cup wins from three, without a goal conceded, thanks to Vincente Besuijen's double plus goals from Christian Ramirez and Ross McCrorie and a stunning Matty Kennedy free-kick.

"The first 45 was excellent, there was a real urgency to our play and slick movement," said Goodwin.

“We’ve been working really hard for the last month on different rotations at the top end of the pitch. We scored some real quality goals.

“I wanted to fresh things up in the summer, which is why we made some difficult decisions with past players, but the fans are starting to understand why we made those decisions.

“We have a young, fresh squad with really good energy, pace at the top end."

Striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes, who signed from Benfica this summer, made his debut at half-time and Goodwin added: "He’s a mile off it fitness wise, he’s hardly trained for six weeks, but you see glimpses of what he’s going to bring with pace, movement and a trick.

"Bojan Miovski still to come into the fold too and hopefully another two or three really good ones."