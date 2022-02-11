Barcelona are winning the race to sign AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder and Liverpool target Franck Kessie this summer. (Marca), external

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is open to leaving Anfield, with Barcelona and Real Madrid interested in the forward. (Goal, via Mirror), external

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted qualifying for the Champions League this season could be crucial in tying down 20-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka - who has been linked with Liverpool - to a new contract. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column