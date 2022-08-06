Hammell 'holds the aces' in Motherwell managerial quest

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland

Interviews for the vacant Motherwell manager's position took place on Friday. Today, they'll be whittling the list of candidates down to a shortlist. That will consist of no more than four names.

Simo Valakari, a Motherwell player in the 1990s, will be one of them, as will caretaker manager Stevie Hammell. There was huge noise coming from the large Motherwell support in Paisley last weekend, singing 'there's only one Stevie Hammell', after he guided them to a 1-0 win in his first game in charge.

I would suggest Stevie Hammell holds all the aces and I wonder if victory today against St Johnstone could do the trick.