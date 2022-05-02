'We never expected it to be easy - and this will not be easy'

💬 "It's only half-time. If it was only one game that would be decided in Villarreal, we would try to win there"



🔴 Jurgen Klopp says #LFC's #UCL semi-final against #Villarreal is not over as the Reds travel to Spain tomorrow for the second leg with a 2-0 lead



#⃣ #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/HpqM6H2xN8