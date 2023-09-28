'Carabao Cup offers a glint of light for Chelsea'

Nat Hayward, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

After being booed off in their last two home league games against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, Wednesday’s victory over Brighton took on a lot more significance than a third round Carabao Cup win usually would for Chelsea.

This competition has now provided some of the best Stamford Bridge moments this season, in Enzo Fernandez’s first goal for the club to defeat Wimbledon and Nicolas Jackson’s winner against Brighton on Wednesday night.

After a frustrating first-half, the Blues came out a different team after the break and registered a deserved win against a team they would have been keener to beat than most.

Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi said pre-match he would “hug with pleasure” his former players who lined up against him but the brief embrace he gave Moises Caicedo at full-time showed the Italian’s annoyance at his side’s early cup exit.

Instead, it was the name of the maligned Marc Cucurella that rang around Stamford Bridge towards the end of the tie after the Spaniard put in surely his most impressive shift since switching the South Coast for West London.

If there were cobwebs still to shake off from Graham Potter’s ill-fated spell in charge after departing Brighton for Chelsea, tonight surely helped them disappear.

Now, win a favourable draw at home to Blackburn in the fourth round and Pochetino will find himself in a quarter-final.

From that point on the cup becomes a realistic route to silverware in a season that is likely to continue inconsistently.

While for some teams it will provide a distraction from the league, for Chelsea it could offer a welcome distraction for fans who - going on the cries and screams from the Matthew Harding Lower at the time goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez was taking on the ball in the first-half - are in need of one.

Look at the leniency the competition bought Eric ten Hag’s Manchester United from fans when their form stuttered towards the end of last season.

It’s fair to assume United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool in March would have been taken far more catastrophically by fans had they not won the Carabao Cup ten days earlier.

Chelsea have dealt in the currency of showpiece finals and silverware for years and - in what has been a tough start to life under Pochettino - this year’s Carabao Cup can offer a glint of light and positivity in what will otherwise be a transitional and developmental season.

