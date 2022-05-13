Brendan Rodgers has described Jamie Vardy as "a true legend of the club" as the 35-year-old nears his 10th anniversary at Leicester.

Vardy has scored 161 goals for the Foxes and helped fire them to Premier League and FA Cup glory, as well as Champions League football, during his time at the King Power.

Injuries have plagued this season and, Rodgers believes, his absence has been a key factor in Leicester's failure to maintain a challenge towards the top of the table.

"He's a special player and a special person," Rodgers said. "Everyone references his age, but it's about how he is physically - and when he is at that level, he's still a threat.

"To have longevity, you need to look after yourself. He is blessed genetically. He still works very hard and keeps himself very fit."

Vardy added two more goals to his season tally against Norwich on Wednesday and comes up against another relegated side in Watford on Sunday.

With his contract due to expire in June 2023, Rodgers says no discussions have begun on a new deal, but are likely to after the end of the season.

"We're quite relaxed on it," he said. "There probably will be some discussions when we assess it in the summer.

"He's very happy here."