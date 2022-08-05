Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Man City

Sutton's prediction: 0-3

West Ham have signed striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo but I don't think he's up to speed yet.

My main worry with the Hammers, though, is at the back. They spent a few quid on defender Nayef Aguerd earlier this summer, but he is out injured.

So I don't see the Hammers causing City problems like they did when they drew 2-2 at London Stadium at the end of last season.

City hit five past them there on the opening day a couple of years ago and I think they will get a few goals this time too.

Pep Guardiola's side were not at their best against Liverpool in the Community Shield but I'm expecting an improvement this time, and I also think Erling Haaland will open his account.

ABB's prediction: 0-2

I'm going for the champions to start with a win and Haaland to get off the mark for his new club in the process.

