Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Man City
A new season - and a new Premier League predictions expert.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton is taking on the challenge from Mark Lawrenson for the 2022-23 campaign and will try to pick the correct scores for every top-flight game against a variety of guests - and this season you can get involved too.
Joining Sutton this week is football commentator and BBC Fantasy 606 co-host Alistair Bruce-Ball.
Sutton's prediction: 0-3
West Ham have signed striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo but I don't think he's up to speed yet.
My main worry with the Hammers, though, is at the back. They spent a few quid on defender Nayef Aguerd earlier this summer, but he is out injured.
So I don't see the Hammers causing City problems like they did when they drew 2-2 at London Stadium at the end of last season.
City hit five past them there on the opening day a couple of years ago and I think they will get a few goals this time too.
Pep Guardiola's side were not at their best against Liverpool in the Community Shield but I'm expecting an improvement this time, and I also think Erling Haaland will open his account.
ABB's prediction: 0-2
I'm going for the champions to start with a win and Haaland to get off the mark for his new club in the process.
