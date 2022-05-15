West Ham 2-2 Man City - Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I couldn’t believe the way that Manchester City played in the first half and how we played and that we were 2-0 up - they were so good. They had so much of the ball. We knew we wouldn’t have much of it and we’d suffer. We scored two really good goals and it gave us a chance to try and hang onto it.

"It is a great result for us. We’d have taken a point before the game because we were playing against an incredibly good team - I always thought we’d be in the game but they were so good with the ball and it was a job to stop them only scoring two to be honest with you.

"I wanted to challenge and be around fourth or fifth this season so I was disappointed that we’ve dropped off. But we’ve got a great group of players and their resilience - they showed it today with all the blocks they put in."