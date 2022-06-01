We asked you how Southampton should go about their transfer business this summer and whether they need to act fast.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Ken: Saints are carrying a lot of deadwood and it needs to be shed. Some players have just not performed in the roles that have been asked of them and should not be surprised if they appear on the transfer list. In my opinion, they should be sold at any cost - even at less than their value on paper. Driving down the wages bill will keep the CEO happy.

Anthony: Saints must get some players in quickly, and offload some as well. They also need to sort out the coaching staff sooner rather than later. Hopefully some hungry, talented players and coaches are appointed.

Sean: Signing Sam Johnstone from West Brom, James Tarkowski from Burnley, and Corentin Tolisso from Bayern Munich should be priorities. All frees - so less money spent but good quality none the less.