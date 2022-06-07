Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

And breathe!

While the deal to sell Chelsea Football Club was not left quite as late as many a deadline-day signing, it was still a case of widespread relief among supporters and club employees alike that the purchase by the Boehly-Clearlake group went through.

Now, the hard work begins. On the playing side, Chelsea are three months behind the pack when it comes to recruitment, let alone player retention - with Antonio Rudiger's departure an unfortunate side effect of the prior restrictions placed on the club.

New signings are being mooted - but these, of course, take time, and one can imagine Todd Boehly and Marina Granovskaia's in-trays are rather full right now, if the latter is to stay in the short to medium term at least.

Thomas Tuchel and Blues fans can at least take solace in the return of a handful of very promising youngsters loaned out last season, the most noteworthy being Conor Gallagher.

Work has surely begun on taking the Chelsea's commercial activity to a new level and, ironically, the headline-making sale of the club at £4.25bn has markedly upped the Blues' international profile too. This figure is more than double the next closest sale of any sports team worldwide in history, ahead of the NFL's Carolina Panthers, although it could end up being quickly challenged by the Denver Broncos, also now on the market.

For now, though, fans can relax, enjoy their summers, gorge themselves on transfer rumours - and perhaps purchase some gear from the club shop for the first time since this whole drama started. Stamford Bridge is back open for business!