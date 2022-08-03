Michail Antonio welcomes the competition from Gianluca Scamacca and hopes it will challenge him to score more goals.

The Hammers signed striker Scamacca, who was the second-highest Italian scorer in Serie A last season, on a five-year contract.

On the competition for places, Antonio told the Footballer's Football podcast: "I’ve been asking for it, for like 18 months.

"We’re in the Europa Conference League now, in Europa last year. I played 52 games last year – that’s the most in my career.

"I’m getting older now. There’s times when I need that help. I had that period last year when I went quite a few games without scoring. If I had someone there to challenge me, that probably wouldn’t have gone on so long."

On injuries, he said: "There’s nothing worse, to be fair. 2020, I had quite a few injuries. It was like, 'Michail can never stay fit, we need to get someone in'.

"One thing is, every footballer hates being injured. I went three years getting injured then I’ve just gone two without. It’s about not writing someone off."

