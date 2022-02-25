Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Crystal Palace's form was quite similar to Aston Villa's - until the Eagles went to Watford on Wednesday and won 4-1.

I was never too worried about Palace anyway. Again, like Villa, their performances were not really being matched by their results and it felt like what we saw at Vicarage Road was coming.

This game is going to be interesting, though, because Burnley are very much on the up. The advantage of winning their previous two games, against Brighton and Spurs, means a point is a decent return for Sean Dyche's side here.

That's what I think they will get too, to keep their unbeaten run going.

Taka's prediction: 2-0

Palace were quite unlucky against Chelsea last weekend. If they play like that again, they'll win.

Find out how Lawro and Taka think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go