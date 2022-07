Defender Mark Connolly has departed Dundee United to sign for League of Ireland side Derry City for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back, 30, moved to Tannadice in January 2019 and went on to make 67 appearances, helping to clinch the Championship title in 2020.

He spent last season on loan at Dunfermline Athletic and Dundalk, whose league rivals he has now joined on a two-and-a-half year deal.