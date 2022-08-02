BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat

Former Motherwell midfielder Simo Valakari has applied to become the club's new manager.

The 49-year-old, who played for the Fir Park side between 1996 and 2000, is the current boss of Finnish club KuPS.

The former Finland international has experience in Norway as well as his homeland, winning various domestic honours across his 12-year managerial career.

Club legend and academy coach Steven Hammell, who led Well to an opening league win at St Mirren on Sunday, remains in caretaker charge after the departure of Graham Alexander last Friday.