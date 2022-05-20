Arsenal v Everton: Team news

Arsenal have no new injury concerns as they seek the win that will give them a chance of Champions League qualification.

Rob Holding is available following suspension while Alexandre Lacazette, Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli could all start after beginning on the bench in the loss at Newcastle United.

Everton, safe from relegation, will rotate their squad for a third game in seven days, with Allan, Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey among those in contention to start.

Yerry Mina and Fabian Delph remain out.

