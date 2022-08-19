Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has ruled out Bruno Guimaraes leaving the club to join Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Brazilian, a £35m January signing from Lyon, has been superb during his time on Tyneside and is reportedly a target for Spanish giants Real as a potential replacement for Casemiro - who could join Manchester United.

Asked if he could contemplate selling Guimaraes, Magpies head coach Howe said: "No, absolutely not.

"We're trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years, and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not take away our best players.

"Regarding speculation, I've got no problem with that as such. It's a compliment to Bruno and how well he's done for us. He's been incredible, I think - and I think he's only going to get better from this point.

"He's a very valuable member of our team."

Howe was also asked about potential incomings at Newcastle, but told reporters there was "nothing imminent".

The Magpies have recently been linked with a move for Watford forward Joao Pedro, but Howe said he had "no intel" on such a deal.