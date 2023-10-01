We asked for your views on Motherwell's 2-1 loss to Celtic

James: Thought a draw would be a good result, unfortunately not to be, a good team performance nonetheless.

Derek: Another satisfactory performance from the Well bois, blighted by a typical late winner from today's visitors. It’s so frustrating. That’s three consecutive defeats by the odd goal now in games we should have taken points from. We must kickstart our season again and get the points again. Meantime, great work from Kettlewell and the squad.

Chris: Extremely proud of the boys today. They gave everything. Gutted for them. Agree with everything the manager said afterwards. It's fine margins that decided the game today. There is a big gulf between the clubs but I didn't see it on the pitch. I agreed with the substitutions with 20 minutes to go. We go again at Livi next week. Come on you Well!

Alan: Absolutely speechless, not felt so bad since '76 semi-final at Hampden.

Billy: Nearly got away with it but I think if you sit back against Celtic and give them possession of the ball, eventually they will break you down. To be fair, Motherwell looked OK when eventually they opened up.