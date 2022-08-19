Patrick Vieira has been encouraged by his side's start to the season, but said there is still room for improvement from his players at both ends of the pitch.

Crystal Palace head into Saturday's game against Aston Villa searching for their first win of the campaign after drawing with Liverpool and losing to Arsenal.

Vieira said: "The two games we played, the performances were positive.

"We still have a long way to go. When you analyse the game properly we’re still making mistakes that cost us goals. On the other side we created enough chances to score more than we did.

"The performances are good, yes, but we still need to improve if we want to win football matches. If we want to win football matches we have to be more consistent.

"We concede goals we could avoid by paying more attention and being more aggressive. On the other side we created more chances to be more clinical. On both sides of the game we can improve and we need to improve as soon as possible if we want to win football matches."