Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I think that certainly the situation of the table has something to do with it," said Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch after Dan James' red card in the 3-0 defeat by Chelsea saw the Whites reduced to 10 men inside the first half an hour for the second Premier League match in a row.

Having started the evening in the bottom three, coupled with the concession of an early goal, a worse scenario to the opening of a crucial fixture you could not envisage. Well, other than the previous one at Arsenal when United were already 2-0 down.

Undeniably the past three matches against top-four teams were not expected to reap much in the way of points for Marsch's side. But with a vastly inferior goal difference to Burnley there is an argument that he could have set up more offensively to try to take something from the game to lift them above the Clarets.

With four centre-backs in a five-man defence, which included the most talented attacking player in Raphinha on the right, it was hard to see how Leeds were going to lay a glove on Chelsea even before James decided to use a foot on Kovacic instead.

"One thing for sure is I'm not going to sit here and blame anyone," Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds. "I love these players, they fight until the end. Sometimes we've been a little too aggressive in certain situations and that has cost us. We're losing players in the process, which hurts our ability to recover and compete for the next match."

Numbers are lacking, as are composure, a cutting edge, resources and time... but at least hope springs eternal. It ain't over yet.