Luton boss Rob Edwards, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I am really proud of the players and the performance, I thought they gave everything. I think they shaded the first half, but in the second we completely dominated them, threw everything at them. We had 15 shots inside the box tonight and scored once so that is an area we know we can improve in. When we scored and had the momentum I was lost in the moment too. We have to be able to flick that switch. It was a wonderful finish but there are areas where we can be better. It is disappointing, I almost have to remove the emotion of that goal from my head and think about the performance overall. The fans were engaged, it was a brilliant night and the players were terrific.

"We can control the effort. And if the performance is right you give yourself a chance of getting points on the board. If we don't perform we have no chance this year. We performed well tonight and lost which shows the task we have. It was similar when we played them last season. We played well and they won 1-0. They are a good team and difficult to play against but I thought we showed that tonight.

"I thought we had momentum for the whole second half. We were pressing and creating chances. Didn't take them. And then when we did I thought this could be a brilliant night when we turn it around late on. Credit to them for finding a way to win.

"It is a big game now at the weekend against a big, big team. So let's pick ourselves up, recover well and get focused for that one. We will have disappointments this season and we need to be able to stick our chests out, believe in what we are doing. We are all pulling in the same, right direction. The fans will stick with us when they see us putting that effort in. They are proud of these players."

