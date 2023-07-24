Fulham are still trying to beat Lazio to the signing of 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Nicolo Schira), external

The Cottagers are willing to pay £7m for Demarai Gray as Everton look to cash in on the 27-year-old Jamaica winger. (Sun), external

Fulham have rejected a £50m bid from West Ham United for midfielder Joao Palhinha. (90min), external

Meanwhile, Fulham boss Marco Silva has rejected a £40m proposal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli and committed his future to the west London club. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

