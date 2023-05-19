Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil says the "league table is enough" when asked for a message to the doubters.

The Cherries' safety was confirmed last weekend, despite a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, with results elsewhere going their way.

They host Manchester United this weekend, looking to end the season on a high.

When asked if he had a message for the people who tipped Bournemouth to be relegated he said "the league table is enough".

O'Neil helped steady the ship at the Vitality Stadium as caretaker boss before taking on the role on a permanent basis at the end of Novemember.

He is full of praise for his side and says "the games around us recently" have been most important in their bid to avoid relegation.

He added: "To go to Leicester when it was their big chance to put pressure on us and then to back it up with a huge away win at Tottenham. I thought that win would be huge and significant but we had to back it up."