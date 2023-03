Kelle Roos, Mattie Pollock, Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie and Duk have all been picked in Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' Team of the Week after Aberdeen's 3-0 win over Hearts.

Duk took the headlines with his two goals, but Pollock got a goal and assist, and Clarkson also claimed an assist as Barry Robson's side moved within four points of third in the Scottish Premiership.