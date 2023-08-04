Crystal Palace "have got huge problems" if Michael Olise follows Wilfried Zaha out of the door at Selhurst Park.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast he is concerned about the Eagles: "This could mean big problems for Palace. They have already lost Zaha and Olise was their player of the season last year. He managed 11 assists and is a really good young player.

"They did not have a great season, having to bring Roy Hodgson in out of retirement. If Olise goes so soon after Zaha, that will be two huge gaps to fill in the squad.

"It is not guaranteed he will go of course, but the fact so many are looking at him. He is a highly rated young player and everybody wants players of that mould.

"If Manchester City come calling, he's going to leave."

