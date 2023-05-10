Tillman nominated for young player of year

Malik Tillman is the sole Rangers men's player in the running for a PFA Scotland award, with the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder nominated for young player of the year.

Tillman, 20, is vying with Celtic pair Liel Abada - who took the prize last year - and Matt O'Riley as well as Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly.

Celtic dominate the player of the year shortlist, with Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi nominated alongside Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

In the women's awards, Rangers' Brogan Hay is nominated for player of the year and Kirsty MacLean and Emma Watson are in the running for the young player accolade.