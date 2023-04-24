Tottenham have announced the departure of caretaker head coach Cristian Stellini and his coaching staff after less than a month in charge.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see.

"We can look at many reasons why it happened and while myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. He stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time.

"We wish him and his staff well."