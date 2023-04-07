Mackay has 'high hopes' for Smith after assured debut

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has praised 16-year-old centre-back Dylan Smith, saying he is “involved for the right reasons.”

Smith made his debut against Celtic on Sunday and became the youngest player in the Premiership this season.

The Scotland Under-17 international will hope to be involved again when the Staggies face St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

“He’s there on merit, he’s not there on anything other than that,” said Mackay.

“I was very proud of him in terms of the weekend, making his debut at 16 years old, the youngest player to play this year in the Premiership.

“Just coming off the back of his international caps as well and to play against the best centre-forward in the league showed a real calmness and why I’ve got really high hopes for him at Ross County.

“The next thing that any player or coach will tell you is that consistency over a period of time.

“He’s a really level-headed young man and he’s involved for the right reasons.”