Callum Wilson says he has had to do his "talking on the field" following an impressive return to form.

The Newcastle striker scored eight league goals in April and told the Footballer's Football Podcast, he is on one of the best streaks of his career.

"In goals-to-games ratio and after only starting twice, scoring eight goals coming of the bench then yeah, this has probably been one of the best in my career," he said.

Wilson made Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup but, after returning from Qatar, he netted only one goal in seven games.

However, since scoring against Manchester United on 2 April, he has been in sparkling form and intends to keep pushing himself to prove his doubters wrong.

"It's going all right at the moment but you still want more," he said. "You still want to keep pushing and I do not forget the months that have gone by where people were writing me off.

"All of a sudden now everyone wants to chat? I don't hold grudges, but I use that for fuel and that's probably what has brought out the best in me.

"I had a little dip in form and then all of a sudden everyone is talking about me saying crazy things. I thought I've got to quieten everything down and just do my talking on the field.

"That is what I have done and I don't need to say any more."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds