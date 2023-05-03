Leeds United fan and comedian Micky Kerr says the appointment of Sam Allardyce is "the right call" but believes his task to keep the club in the Premier League "is a big ask".

The Whites are 17th in the table, only above Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with four games remaining.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Kerr said: "We have gone from having Marcelo Bielsa to Sam Allardyce. It is like going from Michelangelo to graffiti. It is a big fall from grace but, in all fairness, we have to have a change for the run-in.

"It is just about putting out this last fire. This is the last roll of the dice A new manager is the right call, but we will see how it goes.

"We’ve got Manchester City next, so there are three games left really. Newcastle at home - you never know. There is Southampton, who are down. Forest look like they are going to get another four points - maybe even six. Everton look like they are doing well.

"I feel like we need two wins minimum and we have got West Ham away and Tottenham at home on the last day of the season. I reckon he has to win those two. It is a big ask.

"If we have a sniff on the last day of the season you never know - and we got out of it last season and beat Burnley to 36 points."

