'Samuel deserves start against United'

Peter Mackay, Ross County fan

Ross County and Dundee United fans don’t need any reminder of just how huge Saturday’s clash is.

With both sides knowing a win could go a long way in saving their season, it could be frantic.

Ross County can expect an aggressive United who will be desperate to right the wrongs of their 4-0 drubbing in Dingwall the last time the sides met.

It’s imperative that the Staggies don’t start as slowly as they did against Livingston, because Jim Goodwin will set up his side to be ready to pounce on any sloppiness.

There could be some changes at the top end of the park for County following Alex Samuel and Josh Stones impressive cameos at the weekend.

I wouldn’t expect Malky to swap both his strikers, but it must be said that Samuel does deserve to start.

Jordan White has been first choice throughout Mackay’s tenure, and it would be shock to see him dropped when he is viewed as 'Mr Reliable'.